Ironman Waco to be held Oct. 15 in downtown area

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Ironman 70.3 event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 15 in downtown Waco.

The event will be headquartered at Indian Spring Park with delays expected between 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will continue until approximately 4 p.m.

Set-up, equipment deliveries and pre-race road closures in front of the park will begin on Monday, Oct. 9, according to the City of Waco.

Due to the length of the race routes, impacts on traffic along certain roadways are expected.

This year’s event features several modifications from previous years:

• The bike race for the route has changed and will not travel in the China Spring area.

Routes will not extend past Brazos Park East, along Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. The new route will travel south along University Parks Dr. and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., La Salle Ave. and 12th St.

• An IronKids running race will be held on Saturday.

Road closures will include: University Parks Dr. from Franklin Ave. to Bosque Blvd and Washington Street Bridge

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.