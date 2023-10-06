Killeen Firefighters put out structure fire on Stan Schlueter Loop

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Burger King in Killeen caught on fire Thursday evening after what firefighters believe was improper cleaning of kitchen ventilation equipment.

Killeen Fire Department responded after 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at a Burger King in the 3800 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop where flames were coming from the roof.

The first team arrived and reported smoke and fire coming from the roof and started an interior investigation.

“Crews determined the fire was contained to the ventilation system from the kitchen cooking equipment. The business suppression system put out some of the fire, but a hose line had to be extended to the roof for complete extinguishment,” said Janell J. Lewis Ford, City of Killeen’s spokeswoman.

While the fire was quickly brought under control, there was extensive damage to the kitchen ventilation system, suppression system and cooking equipment.

According to the city, the business will remain closed until all of those repairs can be completed as extensive cleanup will also be required.

There were no injuries to anyone inside, nor the firefighters.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.