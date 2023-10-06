Advertise
Local businesses prepare to hire new employees during in-Waco Job Fair

Time manufacturing prepares for new hires
Time manufacturing prepares for new hires(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -In September, the Owens-Illinois glass plant announced that it will close its doors on December 1st , laying off 300 employees.

To prepare for this job shift, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce held a job fair to show the community that there is still a job market that will not require people to move.

Various businesses were present at the Waco Convention Center, such as Mike Elliott with Time Manufacturing.

Elliott works as a corporate recruiter for the company and notes that there are still many job openings within his company and the community.

According to Elliott, “there are still quite a load of people who are unemployed or underemployed, and those are the people I want to reach out to.”

Dozens of companies like Elliott’s were invited to the job fair to seek out potential employees.

Jose Palacios with the Heart of Texas Workforce encourages individuals to go find a job opening if you need one, because “it’s still a job-seekers market.”

Even with the glass plant closing, Palacios says those who have lost their jobs should be able to find good jobs within the city.

At the job fair, many individuals were presented with various jobs that they could apply for.

Joshua Curtis, a musician by day is looking for a steady job at night.

Originally from Houston, Curtis was amazed by the support the Waco community had.

Curtis notes how “to see that all these big companies come out and try to help the community get a job, it’s very important.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

