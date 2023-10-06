Multiple arrested, one charged in connection with fatal Whitney shooting

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: The Hill County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) have arrested three people and charged one of them in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Friday.

On Oct. 6 at around 10:46 a.m., the HCSO received a call reporting that a man had been shot in the 100 block of Bluegrass Street in north Whitney.

When deputies arrived, they found the body of a dead man in the road with gunshot wounds.

Police have since identified the victim as 46-year-old Cory Shelton.

An investigation was conducted that revealed a newer model black pickup truck was seen driving away from the area of the shooting with two men and one woman inside, according to police.

Deputies say they learned that one of the men from the truck was seen at a convenience store on the corner of FM 933 and FM 2604. Law enforcement found the man at the location and arrested him.

At around 2:26 p.m. a call was received about a woman sitting on a bench in the 900 block of Sount Bosque that matched the description of the woman seen in the shooting.

Whitney Police Department responded to the location and verified the woman was the one involved in the shooting.

Police say she had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation and was arrested.

At around 4:25 p.m. law enforcement obtained information that led them to the 200 block of Ash Ridge where they found the suspect vehicle.

Additional information led law enforcement to the location of the final suspect, 31-year-old Charlie Harris.

Police say Harris was found in a nearby RV, was armed and refused to leave.

Harris was contacting other people saying he was going to “shoot it out with deputies,” according to police.

After establishing a perimeter around the RV, members of the Hill County Crisis Negotiations Team were able to negotiate Harris’s surrender at around 6:37 p.m.

He was then arrested and taken to the HCSO.

Harris has been booked into Hill County Jail and charged with murder. He is awaiting arraignment.

Police say the names of the other people involved will be released if they receive charges from the shooting.

