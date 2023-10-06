No. 11 Alabama visits Texas A&M in matchup of 4-1 SEC West teams

No. 11 Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) at Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS).

Line: Alabama by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Alabama leads 12-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The winner is in control of its fate in the SEC West and gains a measure of credibility back after early losses. Alabama is trying to re-establish itself as a national contender after falling to Texas and continue a revitalization of the offense. Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies also opened league play with two double-digit victories, but this is their chance to stamp themselves as SEC contenders after a loss to Miami.

KEY MATCHUP

Alabama's offensive line against Texas A&M's talent-laden defensive front. The SEC's top-rated defense is allowing just 96.2 rushing yards a game with one touchdown on the ground. They're also second in the SEC with four sacks a game, the same number Alabama has allowed to earn its 13th-place SEC ranking. Tide coach Nick Saban did say freshman left tackle Kadyn Proctor and the line as a whole are coming off their best game. But there have also been a number of issues with botched shotgun snaps. Texas A&M's Edgerrin Cooper and Shemar Turner have been disruptive forces on the front seven.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Alabama: QB Jalen Milroe, who made his first career start against his home state Aggies last season, seems to be coming into his own. Milroe has completed 27 of 33 passes (81.8%) over the past two games for 389 yards with an interception and touchdown. He also ran for a 53-yard touchdown against Mississippi State.

Texas A&M: WR Ainias Smith needs just 45 receiving yards to become the first player in SEC history with 2,000 receiving yards and 250-plus yards in rushing, punt returns and kick returns. Smith scored on an 82-yard punt return against Arkansas as part of a career-best 202 all-purpose yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

Saban is 29-3 against teams run by his former assistants, including a 5-1 record against the Aggies’ Fisher. ... Texas A&M's defense is holding opponents to a 23.4% conversion rate on third downs, third-best nationally. ... Texas A&M has seven sacks in each of its past two games, the most in consecutive games since joining the SEC in 2012. ... Alabama has won 51 of its last 52 games when scoring a touchdown in its opening possession. Texas A&M is 33-5 when scoring first under Fisher and 32-2 when leading after the first quarter.

