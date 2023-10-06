Prosecutors recommend probation for Waco woman who broke into home, stabbed ex-boyfriend’s wife

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Prosecutors on Friday recommended probation for a Waco woman who broke into a home last year and stabbed and slashed her former boyfriend’s wife.

Ahsaki Johnson, 30, pleaded guilty in Waco’s 19th State District Court to one count of aggravated assault in the Feb. 13, 2022, incident that left Taylor Fyke with multiple injuries.

The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office charged Johnson with burglary of a building with intent to commit aggravated assault, a first-degree felony, in a May 2022 indictment. But in a superseding count, Johnson was charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court found Jonson guilty of aggravated assault Friday and will sentence her Nov. 30 after reviewing a background report compiled by probation officers.

The judge told Johnson Friday that he will allow her to withdraw her guilty plea if he rejects the plea agreement, which calls for her to be placed on felony probation for 10 years, to be placed under a lifetime order to stay away from Fyke and to be supervised on the probation department’s mental health caseload.

According to arrest records, Fyke reported to police that she heard two “sharp bangs that woke her up” but said she didn’t think too much about it and tried to go back to sleep.

“Taylor then heard more loud noises and went to investigate the noises,” an arrest affidavit states. “Taylor was then face-to-face with Ahsaki. Taylor stated that Ahsaki said that she was sorry and that she had no choice while holding a steak knife. Taylor pleaded with Ahsaki not to do what she was about to do.”

Fyke reported that Ahsaki attacked her with the knife, first stabbing her in the back of the neck. She also suffered wounds to the back and left side of her neck, swelling on her lip and bruising and abrasions on her chest and foot, the affidavit alleges.

Johnson fled the house, but returned and asked Fyke for the steak knife, which she threw down in the home on Bolling Drive. Fyke told her she would give her back the knife if she agreed not to hurt herself, Fyke or Fyke’s kids.

She gave Johnson the knife, and Johnson said she was going to go home and kill her kids, according to an arrest affidavit.

Fyke was treated at a hospital. Johnson, who remains jailed, was arrested later at a residence on South 12th Street.

