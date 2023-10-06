Advertise
Waco firefighters investigating home fire

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department responded to a fire that was under control within ten minutes Friday morning.

Firefighters responded at 9:52 a.m. Oct. 6 at a residence at South 26 Street and Cleveland Road.

According to Waco Fire Chief Robbie Bergerson, the fire caused significant damage to the home.

A family of eight have been displaced but are being assisted by family, according to Bergerson.

The cause is still under investigation.

