Waco firefighters investigating home fire
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department responded to a fire that was under control within ten minutes Friday morning.
Firefighters responded at 9:52 a.m. Oct. 6 at a residence at South 26 Street and Cleveland Road.
According to Waco Fire Chief Robbie Bergerson, the fire caused significant damage to the home.
A family of eight have been displaced but are being assisted by family, according to Bergerson.
The cause is still under investigation.
Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.