Waco firefighters investigating home fire

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department responded to a fire that was under control within ten minutes Friday morning.

Firefighters responded at 9:52 a.m. Oct. 6 at a residence at South 26 Street and Cleveland Road.

According to Waco Fire Chief Robbie Bergerson, the fire caused significant damage to the home.

A family of eight have been displaced but are being assisted by family, according to Bergerson.

The cause is still under investigation.

