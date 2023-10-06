Advertise
Waco police looking for missing boy

Gerald Smith
Gerald Smith(Courtesy Waco Police)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Thursday evening were looking for 11-year-old Gerald Smith.

The boy was last seen in the 9000 block of Chapel Road in the West Waco neighborhood.

“Gerald was wearing a purple Lebron Lakers Jersey with a black t-shirt underneath, possibly black shorts, and carrying a black Reebok backpack,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

If you have any information about the boy’s whereabouts, call Waco PD at 254-750-7500.

