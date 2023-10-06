Wanted: Retired trucker who pleaded guilty in DWI wreck that killed wife on the lam after violating terms of probation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Six months after a retired truck driver was placed on felony probation in a drunken-driving incident in which his wife was killed, the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office wants to revoke his probation and he has landed on Waco Crime Stoppers most wanted list.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court granted Darrell Wayne Hood’s request for felony probation in March as recommended in Hood’s plea agreement with the DA’s office.

Hood, 67, pleaded guilty in January to intoxication manslaughter in a car crash in the 1400 block of Dallas Street in which his wife, Wanda Kaye Hood, was killed. His blood-alcohol content of 0.162 percent was more than twice the legal limit to be considered intoxicated.

Kelly also sentenced Hood to 120 days in the county jail and ordered him to perform 300 hours of community service as conditions of his probation. She sentenced Hood to two years in prison, but probated that term for four years.

If his probation is revoked, Hood faces up to two years in prison. His address is listed on Dearborn Street and he has two daughters and a sister living in Louisiana, according to court documents.

“I know you have lost your wife, which is probably punishment enough,” Kelly told Hood at sentencing.

But less than a month after Hood’s March 22 sentencing hearing, prosecutors filed a motion to revoke Hood’s probation, alleging 14 violations of the terms and conditions of probation.

Hood remains at large and is featured this week on Waco Crime Stoppers most wanted list.

The motion to revoke alleges Hood failed to self-report to the county jail in May for placement in a prison-operated drug and alcohol treatment facility; that he used cocaine in April; drank alcohol in May; that he failed on four occasions to submit to court-ordered drug tests in May and April; and failed to pay a number of fees associated with being on probation and is delinquent $560.

Hood told his probation officer in May that he was no longer interested in treatment and said he would rather just do the two years in prison, according to court documents.

“I have a life out here,” he told his probation officer. “I am not coming in to report anymore, but I’d appreciate if you call me when the warrant is active.”

Witnesses told police that they saw Hood and his wife arguing in the car before the crash that claimed her life. One of the witnesses reported she saw the woman reach over and “grab the steering wheel and that they lost control and hit the curb,” according to arrest records.

Hood admitted to police he drank a 12-ounce beer and a liquor shot. However, he declined a police request for a sample of his blood, an arrest affidavit alleges.

