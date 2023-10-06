Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Washington state fugtive arrested in Central Texas

Handcuffs image
Handcuffs image(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Washington man has been arrested for homicide in Washington state Thursday.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted the Texas Rangers in the apprehension of Dayton Kegley Griffin, 25, who is wanted for homicide in Kitsap County, Washington.

Griffin was taken into custody without incident and is currently awaiting extradition back to Washington.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Anderson is the head coach of the Midway football program
Midway head football coach placed on administrative leave
A Whitney High School player was ejected during the game after an on-field incident involving a...
UIL: Official who pulled helmet off Whitney football player’s head ‘removed from officiating’ pending investigation
Terresa Gandy Ferguson
Austin woman whose body was found inside wrecked vehicle off I-35 died from gunshot wound, police say
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Gustavo Rojas
UPDATE: Waco police identify woman murdered Friday night

Latest News

Hewitt couple finds wedding ring week after losing it in Lake Belton
Couple finds wedding ring lost in lake
“We were about to give up when we found it”: Hewitt couple chronicles mission to find wedding ring lost in lake
Gerald Smith
Waco police say missing boy found safe
Time manufacturing prepares for new hires
Local businesses prepare to hire new employees during in-Waco Job Fair