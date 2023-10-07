Advertise
Central Texas families in need receive playhouses through Habitat for Humanity project

Aubrey and her brother Emmanuel from Killeen are among 17 families who were gifted a playhouse at the habitat chapter’s Project Playhouse event.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of Central Texans lent a hand to the Fort Hood-Area Habitat for Humanity on Saturday morning. But they aren’t building what one would expect, these homes have no bedrooms and no bathrooms.

Aubrey and her brother Emmanuel from Killeen are among 17 families who were gifted a playhouse at the habitat chapter’s Project Playhouse event.

”I love the door, the toys, the cartoon, the carpet and the pillows,” Aubrey said.

Most of what lies inside Emmanuel and Aubrey’s playhouse features their favorite character: Sonic the Hedgehog.

“When the child comes out here they don’t know what to expect, all they know is I like Sonic the Hedgehog and then it’s just amazing to see their smiles,” Fort Hood-Area Habitat for Humanity CEO Kristin Smith said.

From piecing the walls together to painting the whole house, volunteers like Megan Wright, with the Wright Home Selling Team in Killeen, made it all possible.

”We just believe that every child should have a safe place to play when they don’t have a playground in their area,” Wright said.

Organizers hope seeing the hard work of others will provide some inspiration to all of the children who received a playhouse.

”It gives them that security to want to excel in school and do good in the community because someone did something for them,” Smith said.

Aubrey and Emmanuel are now ready to reach for the stars, but for now they’re just focused on finalizing plans for their new playhouse.

”We’re going to play with our dog outside, but we’re not going to let her in the house,” Aubrey said.

The Fort Hood-Area Habitat for Humanity raised $33,000 through sponsorships at the event. All of the money will go towards the Home Ownership Program to build more regular-sized homes for families in need.

