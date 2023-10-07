Gorgeous, sunny, but breezy start to the weekend

We get a handful of practically perfect weather days in Central Texas. This weekend is serving us up exactly that. A perfect, fall-feeling weekend. The humidity is lower this weekend thanks to an overnight cold front from Friday. It came through dry, but that dry air is what’s helping it feel Fall-tastic today! Today’s high is only expected to be in the low to mid 70s. It’s breezy throughout the day with a stronger, cool north wind. The wind dies down tonight and that will help give us the coolest night/Sunday morning we’ve had in about 5-6 months.

Both heat and humidity build next week. Mid 80s return Monday and Tuesday with upper 80s returning Wednesday and Thursday. The next cold front swings through Thursday night into Friday morning. We’ll need to keep an eye on the potential for severe thunderstorms with the arriving front, but it’s a bit too early for specifics on storm timing and intensity. Next week’s front is another true fall front and it’ll help to drop highs next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday into the mid-to-upper 70s with morning low temperatures again sliding into the low 50s. If we play our cards right and the weather pans out as expected, we are looking at two back-to-back gorgeous weekends in Central Texas. Fingers crossed!

