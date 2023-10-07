Advertise
Killeen bus driver saves elementary school student from choking on hard candy

Grace Morgan with a Killeen ISD bus tells KWTX about keeping calm during the incident.
Grace Morgan with a Killeen ISD bus tells KWTX about keeping calm during the incident.(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -A bus driver was turned into a local hero yesterday after she saved one of her kids from choking on a piece of hard candy.

What was supposed to be a routine afterschool drop off turned into a scary situation for both 5th grader Zoey Machuca and bus driver Grace Morgan.

Morgan remained calm to help the student, relying on her parental instincts.

Morgan explains that she was doing what naturally felt right, saying that “you’re going to react and try to do the best you can with what you have.”

Morgan ushered the girl out of the bus and proceeded to do the Heimlich maneuver, dislodging the piece of hard candy that was blocking her throat.

Morgan was grateful that Zoey was okay, by making sure kids “cannot eat on the bus” and should “wait till [they] get home,” she hopes to prevent this situation from happening again.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

