Killeen police investigating early morning shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

On Oct. 7 at around 12:49 a.m., officers were in the area of South Fort Hood Street and Jasper Road when a person came up to them and said a man had been shot.

Police say when they found the victim, he told them he was sitting on his motorcycle at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Jasper Road waiting at the stoplight.

The victim says a dark sedan drove up next to him and someone from inside the vehicle shot a firearm at him, causing injury, according to police.

After this the victim says the vehicle left the scene.

Killeen EMS arrived on scene and moved the victim to Baylor Scott and White in Temple with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no additional information available at this time.

