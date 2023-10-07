Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Killeen police investigating early morning shooting

By Joe Ashley
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

On Oct. 7 at around 12:49 a.m., officers were in the area of South Fort Hood Street and Jasper Road when a person came up to them and said a man had been shot.

Police say when they found the victim, he told them he was sitting on his motorcycle at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Jasper Road waiting at the stoplight.

The victim says a dark sedan drove up next to him and someone from inside the vehicle shot a firearm at him, causing injury, according to police.

After this the victim says the vehicle left the scene.

Killeen EMS arrived on scene and moved the victim to Baylor Scott and White in Temple with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no additional information available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Anderson is the head coach of the Midway football program
Midway head football coach placed on administrative leave
A Whitney High School player was ejected during the game after an on-field incident involving a...
UIL: Official who pulled helmet off Whitney football player’s head ‘removed from officiating’ pending investigation
Terresa Gandy Ferguson
Austin woman whose body was found inside wrecked vehicle off I-35 died from gunshot wound, police say
Gustavo Rojas
Affidavit: Waco man with history of domestic violence shot, killed mother of his child
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Killeen police investigating early morning shooting
Killeen police investigating early morning shooting
Aubrey and her brother Emmanuel from Killeen are among 17 families who were gifted a playhouse...
Central Texas families in need receive playhouses through Habitat for Humanity project
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws as he escapes from Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford...
Boomer Sooner: Gabriel throws late TD pass as No. 12 Oklahoma beats No. 3 Texas in Red River rivalry
fastcast clark windmill windy breezy wind fast
Camille's Saturday Morning Fastcast