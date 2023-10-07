McGregor High’s football team honors head coach with cancer

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The McGregor bulldogs are stepping up to support a respected leader in their community.

The head football coach and interim athletic director, Mike Shields was recently diagnosed with bone marrow cancer.

The McGregor Bulldogs are still giving it their all despite missing one of its leaders for Friday night’s game.

The Bulldogs wore decals with Shields’ initials on their helmets during the game.

Interim athletic director, Jason Taylor, said he’s wishing the best for Shields as he’s in Houston getting treatment.

“Gosh, I thought, ‘Maybe he’s just a little ill.’ I was in disbelief--the idea that a good man like mike deserves better,” said Taylor.

Taylor describes Shields as a well-rounded man that everyone respects.

“He’s respectful to all people that I’ve seen him around. But he also knows and understands leadership and how to command a room,” said Taylor.

Taylor said Shields’ type of leadership teaches lessons to the team both on and off the field, even if he’s not feeling 100%.

“I did see Mike last week, or a week ago and he was able to come talk to the boys. They’re rallying behind their coach and kind of getting a little better perspective about life. Not everything is about the wins or losses, but about treating each other as we should as humans,” said Taylor.

Even though life can have its tackles, Taylor said the McGregor community will always have each other’s back.

“Unfortunately, in McGregor we’ve had times where we had to rally together over the last few years where tragedy has stricken our community, so we know how,” said Taylor.

Despite Shields and Lorena head football coach, Kevin Johnson being in competition, their friendship goes back to the little league days.

“It broke my heart, really. Because he’s a good man, but he’s a strong man with a strong faith. I believe from the bottom of my heart that he’s going to be fine,” said Johnson.

Taylor said Shields is a man of inner strength who always keeps his eyes focused on the end goal.

He’s sure shields will do the same during his cancer journey.

“He’s an optimistic man who looks at the situation. As a coach, you always have to be that way, a lot of times. I just feel like if anybody can do this and make it through this, it will be Mike,” said Taylor.

