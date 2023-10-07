Warmer but still stunning to round out the weekend

What an absolutely beautiful day across Central Texas. Another push of significantly cooler and drier air moved south Friday night. Waking up on Saturday morning we had temperatures down into the mid to upper 50s! The last time we were this cool was back in the end of May - 138 days ago. Highs Saturday afternoon were in the low 70s - That’s 10 to 15° cooler than normal! The last time we had highs like that was back in early May, 150 days ago. We have another GLORIOUS day in store for Sunday. If you thought Saturday morning was chilly, just wait for tomorrow morning. Breezy north winds were in place on Saturday behind the secondary front. Those winds die down with the setting sun. The combination of dry air, clear skies, and calm winds - Will allow our temperatures to plummet overnight. Low temperatures Sunday morning will be down in the upper 40s and low 50s. The last time we were below 50° was on the last day of April - 160 days ago! It’ll be warmer for Sunday afternoon as winds turn back from the south/southwest. We’re still expecting the streak of cooler than normal weather to continue for the rest of the weekend. Look for highs in the upper 70s and low 80s for the afternoon.

Get outside this weekend if you can because both the heat and humidity build back in for the new work week as stronger south winds start to return. Mid to upper 80s return Monday with no rain in the forecast, but clouds are forecast to begin to move back in. Rain chances look best for the southern half of the state this week as the remnants of Tropical Storm Lidia, a storm out in the Pacific, swings across part of the state. If we were to see some of that rain move north from the coast into Central Texas - The best days to see that would be Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. The southern and southeastern parts of our area have the best chance at rain this week. We should see more clouds move in for Tuesday and Wednesday and that may help stop our warming trend, but we should still be around the mid 80s. As Lidia departs and our next cold front approaches, our temperatures begin to warm up even more by Thursday. Highs in the upper 80s to maybe even low 90s look possible. .The warm up isn’t extremely long-lived as our next cold front is forecast to swing through Friday morning. Right now the better chance for rain with the front will be to our south, but we’ll need to keep an eye on the potential for severe thunderstorms with the arriving front, but it’s a bit too early for specifics on storm timing and intensity along with exact rain totals. That cold front will gift us with another round of beautiful fall weather just in time for next weekend. Highs behind the front will drop into the mid to upper 70s for Friday and next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.