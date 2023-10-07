WATCH LIVE: Xtra Point High School Football Show

Advertise
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(KWTX) - Darby Brown and Chad Vautherine have scores, highlights and post-game reaction for Central Texas high school football games during the Xtra Point High School Football Show.

The show air every Friday evening during the season at 11:00 p.m. on KWTXtra. (Select KWTX Live Events livestream player)

You can also watch it live on the KWTX News 10 Facebook page.

Scores are also updated throughout the evening: KWTX.com scoreboard.

Some of this week’s marque games included:

  • Crawford vs Marlin
  • Midway vs Temple
  • Gatesville vs Connally
  • Lorena vs McGregor

