Central Texas Veterans recognized at Congressional Veteran Commendation Ceremony

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - 13 Central Texas veterans were recognized at the Congressional Veteran Commendation Ceremony at Temple College on Saturday.

Each veteran got a folded flag and a letter from congressman John Carter thanking them for their service.

The veterans work in different industries but were recognized for their commitment to serving their communities after retiring from the military.

All veterans nominated live in the 31st Congressional District, which includes Bosque, Burnet, Coryell and Hamilton counties as well as arts of Bell and Williamson counties.

This is the eighth year representative Carter has held his Congressional Veteran Commencement Ceremony.

