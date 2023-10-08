Morton’s 4 touchdowns lift Texas Tech to 39-14 win over Baylor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Coming off the largest comeback in school history, Baylor looked to have a strong performance against Texas Tech.

The Bears came out flat and could never get into a rhythm.

Both sides of the ball showed flashes throughout the game but were unable to consistently make big plays.

The Bears struggles started in the trenches. Baylor’s offensive line gave up 6 sacks and the team only managed 17 yards rushing, averaging less than 1 yard per carry.

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen put up respectable numbers in the loss, throwing for 324 yards and one touchdown.

Monaray Baldwin was a bright spot for the Bears offense, catching 5 passes for 126 and a touchdown.

Defensively the Red Raiders were able to run all over Baylor’s defense. Texas Tech’s running back Tahj Brooks racked up 170 rushing yards on 31 carries and added a touchdown on the ground.

Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton made his second start of the season with Tyler Shough being out for the year with a broken fibula suffered against West Virginia.

Morton made the most of the opportunity, throwing for 180 yards and scoring 4 touchdowns on the Bears.

The loss puts Baylor’s record at 2-4 overall and 1-2 in conference play.

Baylor will have time to reflect on the loss with their bye week next week. The Bears will play their next game in two weeks when they travel to Cincinati on Oct. 21.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.