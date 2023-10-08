Advertise
Swimmer overcomes mental, physical barriers to compete in IRONMAN Waco

Daniella DeVries is a member of TEAM Waco, a program to help athletes overcome physical, mental...
Daniella DeVries is a member of TEAM Waco, a program to help athletes overcome physical, mental or financial barriers so they can compete in IRONMAN Waco.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One week from Sunday around 2,000 athletes from all over will take to the streets of Waco for this year’s IRONMAN Waco.

Among them will be Daniella DeVries from Waco who’s spending her last few days before the big day running at Rice Field.

“Running was really hard for me and it still is really hard for me,” DeVries said.

In college she was a competitive swimmer and currently serves as a swim coach for Sigma Swimming.

”Swimming obviously happens in the pool and your body is really different in water,” DeVries said. “There’s a lot more impact on land.”

She’s one of five athletes in this year’s TEAM Waco. It’s a program through the Greater Waco Sports Commission to help athletes overcome physical, mental or financial barriers so they can compete in IRONMAN Waco.

“They say that this program has meant so much to them emotionally, physically, socially and psychologically,” Mike Vogelaar, executive director for the Greater Waco Sports Commission, said. “It’s created a sense of community for them.”

Since March DeVries and her teammates have been focused on swimming, biking and running trainings. Vogelaar is asking for some support for these athletes on race day when their hard work will finally come to an end.

”We need people to help cheer people on along the roads,” Vogelaar said. “We need people to just really make this monumental event even that much better.”

With a week to go until the race, emotions are running high for DeVries, a little bit of nervousness and excitement, but she has a new attitude going into it.

“I had hoped that I would feel this way, but I don’t think I ever imagined I would feel as confident as I do right now,” she said.

