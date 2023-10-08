Temple police investigating shooting Sunday afternoon
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday.
On Oct. 8 at around 2:17 p.m. officers were sent to the 700 block of South 26th Street on reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they learned that a person in a white Dodge Charger shot a firearm several times at other occupied vehicles, according to police.
Police say they believe the suspect vehicle to be a white Dodge Charger with black rims and a black hood.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Temple police at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.