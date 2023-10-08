Temple police investigating shooting Sunday afternoon

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday.

On Oct. 8 at around 2:17 p.m. officers were sent to the 700 block of South 26th Street on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they learned that a person in a white Dodge Charger shot a firearm several times at other occupied vehicles, according to police.

Police say they believe the suspect vehicle to be a white Dodge Charger with black rims and a black hood.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Temple police at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.