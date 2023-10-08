Warmth and humidity creep back in this week

Did you enjoy the B-E-A-UTIFUL weather we had over the weekend? We were finally gifted with a true taste of fall after many brutally hot summer months. Low temperatures Sunday morning dropped down into the upper 40s! The official low at the Waco Regional Airport was 47° - That’s the coldest temperature we’ve felt since April 30th, 161 days ago. Sunshine and south winds made a comeback and that cool air mass began to move out of Central Texas. Highs on Sunday were warmer than Saturday, but still cooler than normal, and managed to climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. The major weather story for the upcoming work week is the return of warmth and humidity… But we’re only getting warmer until yet another strong cold front blows through just in time for the following weekend. The cool and crisp weather returns for another morning. Lows Monday will start out in the mid 50s to around 60°. Sunshine and southwesterly winds will crank temperatures up by about 10° - With highs in the mid 80s to around 90°.

We’ve been watching some tropical activity out in the eastern Pacific Ocean this weekend. Tropical Storm Lidia has been spinning off the west coast of Mexico. Lidia is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane and move inland across Mexico Monday and Tuesday. As this storm moves east/northeast - We could start to see some more high level clouds move into Central Texas Monday evening and night. Lidia will continue to move through Mexico and eventually head far enough north to bring some rain into the Lone Star State Tuesday into Wednesday before moving further east and bringing beneficial rainfall along the Gulf Coast states Wednesday and Thursday. Rain for the state of Texas looks best along the coastline. Some in Central Texas *could* see some rain thanks to the remnants of Lidia, but coverage looks limited to mainly our southern and southeastern areas only at about 20%. If we were to see some rain, it’ll likely be late Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning - But totals look slim to none for Central Texas.

One thing we’ll see for sure in our area thanks to Lidia is more cloud cover. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday with gradual clearing taking place Wednesday as what’s left of Lidia pushes east. Breezy south/southeast winds will be returning Tuesday through Thursday and those winds will help pump back in some of that higher humidity air. The clouds that’ll be around Tuesday and Wednesday look to help bring high temperatures down to closer to normal in the low to mid 80s. As sunshine returns Thursday, we’re expecting the heat to crank up with highs back to near 90°. Another thing to note for the work week is our morning temperatures will be warmer too. After Monday, morning lows will be back into the mid to upper 60s through Friday! Thankfully the warm up isn’t extremely long-lived as our next cold front is forecast to swing through Friday morning. Strong northerly winds will return behind the front Friday. Right now, models have backed off on rain and storms with the front. Temperatures will drop back down to around 80° for Friday and continue to plummet for the weekend. We look to be back around the mid 70s for next Saturday and Sunday with morning lows around 50°. We just have to get through the temperature rollercoaster that’s in store for the work week, before the front gifts us with another round of beautiful fall weather just in time for next weekend!!

