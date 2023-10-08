A week of weather whiplash ahead!

I hope you enjoyed Saturday’s picturesque weather across Central Texas. We’re expecting another round of amazing weather on Sunday, albeit a bit warmer, but this week’s weather is headlined by big temperature swings near daily until next weekend. Today will likely be the best day of weather we’ll see until the forthcoming weekend as morning lows start out in the upper 40s and low 50s and warm into the upper 70s and low 80s late today. Today’s hottest temperatures are expected west of I-35 where the fleeting cold air mass will depart first. Another crisp morning of weather is forecast Monday as we start out in the mid-50s, but a returning southwesterly wind will help to boost our temperatures about 10° from one day to the next. A southwest wind is a hot and dry wind for Central Texas so we’ll still see sunshine and we’ll also feel high temperatures warm close to 90°.

Thankfully, Monday’s highs near 90° won’t be joined by a bunch of humidity, so it’ll be a serviceable day for sure, but southwesterly winds turn southerly Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The increase in south winds will promote an increase in cloudiness. The clouds will help to drop temperatures again, but you’ll notice a bit of an increase in humidity, especially during the morning hours. Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s are expected Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and likely Friday. Expect mostly cloudy skies Tuesday and Wednesday, but the humidity and extra clouds likely won’t turn to rain. Rain chances are only between 10% and 20% since the majority of the rain across the state stays pinned close to the coast. The clouds keep highs in the low-to-mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, but the return of midday and afternoon sunshine Thursday will boost highs back to near 90°.

Thankfully, before it stays too hot for too long, another cold front is set to surge through the area Thursday night into Friday morning. The gusty south winds around from Tuesday until when the front arrives will switch to become northerly and could gust to near 30 MPH Friday behind this barreling cold front. We are expecting a notable temperature change, but the airmass won’t change quickly and it’ll be a more gradual and sustained temperature drop. Thursday’s highs near 90° drop to near 80° Friday and then will stay in the mid-to-upper 70s from Saturday through at least next Tuesday with morning lows dipping into the upper 40s and 50s. Although we’re expecting a stretch of below normal high temperatures into the start of next week, another round of warmer than normal weather could be on the way for the middle of next week before maybe another front pushes it away late next week.

