After being found in a thrift store, gravestone for late veteran reunited with next of kin

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - At the Doris Miller Memorial Park cemetery one could get lost among thousands and thousands of gravestones.

”There are hundreds and not only hundreds, but thousands of military people buried here,” Keith Willis, Doris Miller Memorial Park owner, said.

Recently one of two markers for the late World War I veteran Mance Williams disappeared.

”Nobody knows what happened, it was just one of those mysteries that you just have to wonder about,” said Jermaine Bryant, Decedent Affairs Clerk with Central Texas VA Health Care System.

It later turned up and a good Samaritan turned it over to the Central Texas VA Health Care System.

”I immediately asked him, where did you get it from?” Bryant said. “He said it was a thrift store down in Temple.”

VA officials made some calls to local funerals, trying to reach any descendants of the late veteran.

”He passed away in 1975,” Bryant said. “That’s about 48 years ago. It’s kind of one of those things where records become old sometimes.”

That’s when they posted about it on Facebook, and some Facebook detectives tracked down another Mance Williams. This one turned out to be the grandson of the late veteran.

”I received a call from the Veterans Administration,” Williams Jr. said. “I called them and they briefed me on the situation and told me what was going on.”

He and his family traveled all the way down from Dallas to the Doris Miller Memorial Park cemetery in Bellmead for this special reunion where they received the placard.

”It was a big relief,” Williams Jr. said. “For the last week knowing that there was so much uncertainty. I’m very pleased that everything’s in its rightful place.”

Now that it’s been found and returned the grave marker will join the thousands of other veteran grave markers at the Bellmead cemetery.

