An up and down week of weather ahead thanks to a tropical system and a cold front

Although the super spectacular weekend weather is starting to pull away to start the new work week, it’ll be back in just a few short days as our next cold front swings through on Friday setting up for ANOTHER phenomenal weekend of weather. This week’s weather will be fine, but it’ll be every changing as we warm up today, cool off through Wednesday, heat up again Thursday, and then drop those temperatures ahead of the weekend. Temperatures today are starting out in the 50s and low 60s and, with sun-splashed skies, we’re expecting to reach the mid-to-upper 80s. The reason for the warm up? South-southwesterly winds are expected to return today, which is typically a dry and hot wind for our area. Most of the day will be great, but it’ll turn a bit warm late in the afternoon.

We’re getting back into a more humid weather pattern mid-week which will help to boost our morning low temperatures but, thanks to mostly cloudy skies Tuesday and Wednesday, drop our afternoon high temperatures into the low 80s. You’ll probably notice a bit of extra humidity for the next few days but it won’t be either overly humid or overly warm. The humidity likely won’t turn to any rain, at least for most of Central Texas. Moisture streaming in from what’ll be Hurricane Lidia in the Eastern Pacific will send a few inches of rain into South Texas but only maybe a few sprinkles for the southern half of our area Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances are capped near 20%.

I was going to say that the next possibility of rain will return with a forthcoming cold front Friday, but there isn’t really going to be any moisture around for the cold front to actually spark rain. Mid-week cloudiness departs Thursday and gusty south winds will boost highs back into the upper 80s ahead of Friday’s cold front. The timing of Friday’s front is still up in the air and the time it moves through will determine how warm we get. We’ll likely see a morning-to-midday cold front arrival so temperatures may drop at least a little bit during the day as skies stay sunny. However, if the cold front pushes through Friday afternoon, we’ll likely see highs in the mid-to-upper 80s before fall-like air returns. The cooler air behind the late-week front actually will stick around for a longer period of time compared to this past weekend’s cold front. Highs in the 70s are expected through Tuesday with morning lows in the upper 40s and low 50s likely for a few days too. As wonderful as the weather will be, we’ll be approaching the latter half of October, our second rainiest month of the year, without many prospects for rain.

