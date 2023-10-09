Advertise
Austin police investigating in-custody death

Handcuffs image
Handcuffs image(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is currently investigating the death of Reice Samuel Brown, 27, an inmate while in custody.

APD officers responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls at 3:07 a.m. Oct. 3 reporting a pedestrian in the 12000 block of Research Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers located the man described in the call and attempted to make verbal contact with him and de-escalate the situation. He was not responsive to the officers’ requests and began walking away while seriously injuring himself with a metal object in front of the officers.

“In order to prevent further injury, one of the officers deployed his Department-approved taser. The taser was effective, which then allowed officers to place him in handcuffs, render aid, and perform CPR prior to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services arriving at scene.” said Austin Police.

“Because Mr. Brown died shortly after contact with APD officers, this incident is being investigated as an in-custody death. The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner,” said police.

The incident was captured on two officers’ body-worn cameras. Per APD policy, the videos will be released within ten business days. The APD officer who deployed his Department-approved taser has two years and eleven months of service with the Department.

APD will conduct two concurrent investigations into this incident: a criminal investigation conducted by the APD Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office and an administrative investigation conducted by the APD Internal Affairs Unit, with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call APD’s Special Investigation Unit at (512) 974-6840 or Capitol Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477. For the Capitol Area Crime Stoppers submission, you may submit a tip online at austincrimestoppers.org. You may remain anonymous

