Central Texas contestants awarded scholarships for Heart O’ Texas livestock show

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo brings in visitors to enjoy the rides, hot shops, entertainment and fair food, but younger Central Texans are showing off their skills in the livestock shows, hoping to win awards and big scholarships.

“We’ve had everything from the Heifer Show to the Steer show, and then we just finished up with the Lamb Show, and so now we are bringing in the goats,” former Heart O’ Texas Livestock Show Grand Champion, Taylor Colvin, said.

The contestants, ages nine to eighteen, are bringing their goats on the arena floor as judges evaluate the goat’s muscles, structure, appearance and more. In order to have a good score, contestants have to do a lot of preparation to make their animals are in top shape for the show.

“From the moment you buy the animal, you are going to be feeding every morning, every night,” Colvin said. “Then, you also have to make sure that animal is clean, is professionally clipped, and maintained, and then they just have to look the part, so that means training them each and every day. It takes a lot of work to get where these contestants are today.”

With the work comes a chance to win a big scholarship that will go toward the winner’s education.

“There’s a scholarship show where these contestants have the ability to receive a scholarship if they are named Champion or Reserve Champion,” she said. “There’s a lot on the line for these contestants and wish them luck.”

Colvin received a scholarship of $25,000 from the livestock show.

She said she has been competing in livestock shows most of her life, especially in the swine shows. She said she made many close friends, learned values, responsibilities and morals and received enough award money to help pay for her education at Texas A & M where she is studying animal sciences.

This year, Colvin is attending the fair as an intern, hoping to continue to make an impact on the livestock show that meant so much to her.

“It is so great getting to watch other contestants compete for the same thing I did and just see their work ethic, and I’m just so grateful for what the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo has done for me,” she said. “I just can’t wait for these students or contestants to receive the same kind of scholarship money.”

The Goat Show will continue until Wednesday at the arena and the Swine Show will follow until Sunday.

