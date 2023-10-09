Advertise
First ever Great Waco Duck Race floods Brazos River with rubber ducks

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Great Waco Duck Race charity event was held Sunday in the Brazos River.

The event was hosted by Imagination Library Waco.

Adults were able to “adopt” a rubber duck for $5 for a chance to win a variety of prizes.

6,000 rubber ducks were dumped into the Brazos River.

Due to water currents in the river, no ducks made it to the finish line.

Instead, organizers randomly picked ducks to be the winners.

After the race was finished, boy scout troop 497 cleaned up all the ducks from the river.

