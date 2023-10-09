Hutto ISD parent encourages drivers to slow down near school

HUTTO, Texas (KWTX) - A dad is taking matters into his own hands when dangerous drivers made the school drop off line a scary trip.

You can find Bruce Montgomery and his dog Honey on Haybarn Lane in Hutto every day before school encouraging drivers to slow down.

When the reporter met with Montgomery, a traffic stop was

“I’ve been taking them to school every day,” said Montgomery. “And it’s just really difficult to get to school and back some mornings, so this year, I decided I was going to help make it a little easier.”

Montgomery says he sees close calls in the intersection all time.

“I see people that don’t slow down, don’t stop for the stop sign and speed through it,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery and Honey ask that people obey posted speed limits when taking their kids to school.

