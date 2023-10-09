Keeping mostly warm and breezy conditions until Friday’s cold front

We sure had a wonderful weekend full of fantastic fall weather, but if you spent any time outdoors today, you probably noticed that the cooler air has gotten up and left Central Texas. Now it was still a very beautiful day, but after a cool and comfortable morning, sunshine and south winds cranked our temperatures up by about 10° from Sunday, back into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase tonight and our skies are expected to become mostly cloudy by the morning. The increase in clouds along with breezy south winds will help keep us warmer overnight. Tuesday morning starts out with lows in the low to mid 60s. What’s bringing us more cloud cover is Hurricane Lidia in the Pacific ocean - Who is forecast to move through Mexico on Tuesday. Lidia will eventually weaken, but what’s left of that storm, clouds and showers/storms, will move northeast and ride along the Gulf Coast, bringing much needed rain along the Texas Coastline eastward all the way into South Carolina. A few inches of rain is forecast to fall in south Texas closer to the coast, but that leaves most Central Texans without any rainfall. The southern half of our area may see a passing shower late Tuesday afternoon, Tuesday night, and possibly into Wednesday morning, but coverage is only around 20% and those that see rain will not receive beneficial amounts. One thing we will all feel in Central Texas due to the tropical system is cloud cover and that cloud cover will help keep temperatures in the upper 70s south to mid 80s north.

Breezy south winds carry on into Wednesday and our humidity levels will continue to rise. Cloud cover will remain pretty thick throughout most of the day Wednesday, but as the remnants of Lidia move away further east, the cloud cover will be out of Central Texas from west to east by Wednesday night. With clouds forecast to hang around throughout the day Wednesday, temperatures should start out above normal in the 60s and warm into the low to mid 80s. Cloud cover departs for Thursday and with sunshine returning and breezy south winds continuing, we’ll see highs soar back up to around 90°! Thursday will be the warmest and muggiest day of the week as another cold front is set to move in on Friday. The timing of Friday’s front is still up in the air and the time it moves through will determine how warm we get. We’ll likely see the front move in morning-to-midday, so temperatures may drop at least a little bit during the day as skies stay sunny. Friday morning starts out warm in the mid to upper 60s, but strong north winds, gusting up to 30mph, will move in behind the front and keep our temperatures into the low 80s before cooling off later in the day. Sadly models have backed off on rain and storms with the front as there’s just not a lot of moisture to work with. Temperatures continue to drop into the weekend. We’re back waking up to temperatures in the low 50s with highs in the mid 70s for the weekend. And even more great news is that this cooler, fall air looks to hang around a little longer and keep us in the 70s into the first part of next week. The bad news is that our rain chances are unfortunately not looking heading into next week.

