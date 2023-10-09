Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Ken Paxton to file criminal complaints against Texas House impeachment managers

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he will file criminal complaints against the group of state representatives who led his impeachment trial. He accused the lawmakers of violating a state law by releasing his personal information.
Texas Attorney General Ken PaxtoN
Texas Attorney General Ken PaxtoN(Shelby Tauber | Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune)
By ALEJANDRO SERRANO
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Monday he plans to file criminal complaints against the group of state representatives who led the impeachment against him for releasing his personal information.

“The impeachment managers clearly have a desire to threaten me with harm when they released this information last week,” he said in a statement. “I’m imploring their local prosecutors in each individual district to investigate the criminal offenses that have been committed.”

The 12 House representatives being targeted by Paxton led the impeachment trial in the Senate after the House overwhelmingly voted to impeach Paxton in May. Last month the Senate acquitted Paxton of 16 articles of impeachment that alleged corruption and bribery.

In a statement Monday, Paxton accused the House impeachment managers of violating a new state law with an Oct. 2 release of documents related to the case. The new legislation cited by Paxton prohibits posting an individual’s personal information such as a home address or telephone number with the intent to cause harm to that individual or their family.

Paxton said he plans to file the criminal complaints in each of the eight counties represented by the dozen impeachment managers. It is not clear which address is in question. Several of Paxton’s addresses are available through already-published public records, often found online from any location through local municipalities’ appraisal district databases.

House lawyer Rusty Hardin, who prosecuted Paxton, said Monday that the documents released last week contained the same information that was included in other documents that had already been filed or were admitted into the impeachment trial without objection.

He also said that the information about Paxton’s residence is available through public records, and has been for years. Further, he said the release of documents was not conducted with an intent to cause harm to Paxton as he alleged — it was “simply a repeat of public information to anyone that wants to look into it.”

If Paxton makes good on his pledge to file the criminal complaints, Hardin said his Houston law firm will consider countering with a criminal complaint against Paxton for making a false report to police.

“This is the exact kind of bullying, uninformed vengeful act that we predicted if the attorney general was not impeached,” Hardin said. “He’s trying to misuse the criminal justice system to cower and punish people who sought to impeach him under the law. It’s just one more outrageous, vengeful act by a man who has no business being attorney general.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 TEXAS TRIBUNE All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Anderson is the head coach of the Midway football program
Midway head football coach placed on administrative leave
A Whitney High School player was ejected during the game after an on-field incident involving a...
UIL: Official who pulled helmet off Whitney football player’s head ‘removed from officiating’ pending investigation
Terresa Gandy Ferguson
Austin woman whose body was found inside wrecked vehicle off I-35 died from gunshot wound, police say
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Highlighted in orange by a concerned teacher, there are some phrases picked out as...
Houston ISD teachers sound alarm after inappropriate assignment is distributed for class

Latest News

KWTX Weather Xtra - October 8, 2023
A third attempt to lower the bond of Sarah Hartsfield, who is accused of murdering her husband,...
Texas woman accused of killing husband bond lowered
A third attempt to lower the bond of Sarah Hartsfield, who is accused of murdering her husband,...
Texas woman accused of killing husband bond lowered
An attorney representing Siddall’s children filed a petition, accusing Hassler of falsifying...
Texas family sues files suit against man accused of taking over woman’s home after her disappearance