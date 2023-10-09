Advertise
Local roofer helps restore hope for central Texas veterans

This week's Be Remarkable takes us out to the American Legion in Elm Mott, where a local roofer is restoring hope for central Texas veterans.
By Pete Sousa
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
“If there is a veteran that needs help, she’s right there for them, whether she knows them or not,” Betty Hall, Nominator.

Sue Johnson owns a Waco business called The Lady Roofer and has utilized her resources to help make veterans’ lives more manageable.

Overhauling a residence or an American Legion can take a lot of labor, money, and time - but when honored by Danny Daniel and the folks at Daniel Stark - Johnson makes such an undertaking sound routine.

“If different veterans, maybe they need some repairs on the house, it doesn’t matter, you just step up and you do it. Where do you find the time?” Danny Daniel, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

“You make time, that’s all you do,” Sue Johnson, Be Remarkable Winner.

Betty Hall nominated Johnson for the Be Remarkable Award and has been blown away by the service she’s witnessed from The Lady Roofer.

“I’ve never seen anybody that gives as much as she does,” Betty Hall, Nominator.

Johnson and her husband, who is a veteran himself, don’t stop at the renovations. They volunteer to help donate socks, t-shirts, puzzles, and blankets to the homebound patients at the local VA.

And for her hard work and servant’s spirit, it was time to celebrate this resourceful roofer who works night and day for others.

“As part of this program we donate 500 dollars to you - to just help you do that kind of work,” Danny Daniel, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

“Well thank you, thank you everybody...thank you everybody,” Sue Johnson, Be Remarkable Winner.

If you know of a Remarkable person, nominate them at www.kwtx.com/BeRemarkable.

