Local school leaders disappointed funding for public education left off special session agenda

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) One issue not on Governor Greg Abbott's third special session agenda that came as a surprise was funding for public education.

Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott says he’s disappointed in the Governor’s decision.

“I don’t know how you can lead the state of Texas and completely ignore 370,000 teachers, 5.5 million kids and 750,000 educators,” Ott said.

Ott, his board and leaders of Belton ISD came together last month to detail their funding priorities ahead of the special session, assuming it would all be considered by lawmakers.

“There are so many things you can talk about to improve public education. Safety, accountability reform, special education, which is underfunded by $2 billion, teacher compensation,” Ott detailed. “None of it, not even a 16th of it made the agenda.”

As it currently stands, not on the agenda, it likely can’t get passed, even if the house or senate proposed a bill that tied it to something like school choice.

“The truth is, if it’s not on the special agenda the governor can [refuse to] hear it,” Ott explained.

However, he says Governor Abbott could change his mind.

“The governor can always add to the agenda in the 30 day period,” Ott said.

In the meantime, districts like Temple are finding ways to keep morale up at their districts.

Ott says more than ever he’s seeing educators willing to make their voices heard on these issues and expects major turn out from public school teachers in upcoming elections.

“Throughout history, resiliency has always been one of public education’s most dependable strengths. The will of an educator to stand alongside a child and serve selflessly has overcome epidemics, united communities, shielded students from the ills of society and provided learning despite excessive testing and bureaucratic mandates. In my mind, politics will be no different,” Ott said in a letter to his staff Friday.

He’s encouraging educators to reach out to their local state representatives to share their thoughts on the issue.

