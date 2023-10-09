Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Major airlines suspend flights to Israel after massive attack by Hamas ignites heavy fighting

FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747...
FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747 aircraft in McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Mich. Major airlines are suspending flights to Israel after it formally declared war following a massive attack by Hamas. American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines suspended service as the U.S. State Department issued travel advisories for the region citing potential for terrorism and civil unrest. Delta said its Tel Aviv flights have been canceled into this week.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Major airlines have suspended flights to Israel after the nation declared war following a massive attack by Hamas.

American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines suspended service as the U.S. State Department issued travel advisories for the region citing potential for terrorism and civil unrest.

American suspended service to Tel Aviv through Friday. The airline said that it has issued a travel alert providing additional flexibility for customers whose travel plans are impacted.

“We continue to monitor the situation with safety and security top of mind and will adjust our operation as needed,” American said.

United said it allowed two scheduled flights out of Tel Aviv late Saturday and early Sunday and accommodated its customers, crews and employee travelers who were at the airport. The airline said that its Tel Aviv flights will remain suspended until conditions improve.

Delta said its Tel Aviv flights have been canceled into this week. The airline said it’s monitoring the situation and making schedule adjustments accordingly. The company said customers with canceled flights or who want to change their Tel Aviv ticket should check the Delta app, website or call Delta reservations to make adjustments.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Anderson is the head coach of the Midway football program
Midway head football coach placed on administrative leave
A Whitney High School player was ejected during the game after an on-field incident involving a...
UIL: Official who pulled helmet off Whitney football player’s head ‘removed from officiating’ pending investigation
Terresa Gandy Ferguson
Austin woman whose body was found inside wrecked vehicle off I-35 died from gunshot wound, police say
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Highlighted in orange by a concerned teacher, there are some phrases picked out as...
Houston ISD teachers sound alarm after inappropriate assignment is distributed for class

Latest News

FILE - The bobcat was described as 'aggressive' by emergency responders.
‘Aggressive’ bobcat attacks 2 children, officials say
GRAPHIC WARNING: Israel has retaken control around Gaza after unprecedented attacks, Israeli...
GRAPHIC: War in Israel leaves hundreds dead
FILE-Students learn about Martin Luther King Jr. in Rosa Ramirez's second grade class at Linder...
Texas teachers grapple with their raises caught up in voucher fight
FILE - Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The rockets...
Survivors recount terror at music festival in Israel where Hamas militants killed at least 260