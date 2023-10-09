Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Report: Hispanic Americans at higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s

FILE - Hispanic Americans have a greater risk of developing Alzheimer's, according to new...
FILE - Hispanic Americans have a greater risk of developing Alzheimer's, according to new research.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Not all Americans have an equal risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

According to a new report from the Alzheimer’s Association, Hispanic Americans are at a greater risk of developing the cognitive disease than white Americans.

In fact, the new research shows Hispanics are 1.5 times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s.

Experts say it is important to know the early signs of Alzheimer’s, a progressive and irreversible disease that causes loss of memory and thinking skills.

In the early stage of Alzheimer’s, people may have some memory lapses but are still able to function normally.

In the middle stage of the disease, people may experience confusion, moodiness and have difficulty making decisions.

People in the late stage often require around-the-clock care.

Important things you can do to try to prevent the disease include exercising, managing blood sugar and keeping cholesterol under control.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Anderson is the head coach of the Midway football program
Midway head football coach placed on administrative leave
A Whitney High School player was ejected during the game after an on-field incident involving a...
UIL: Official who pulled helmet off Whitney football player’s head ‘removed from officiating’ pending investigation
Terresa Gandy Ferguson
Austin woman whose body was found inside wrecked vehicle off I-35 died from gunshot wound, police say
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Highlighted in orange by a concerned teacher, there are some phrases picked out as...
Houston ISD teachers sound alarm after inappropriate assignment is distributed for class

Latest News

Flapjack Bear was given antibiotics and was sedated in an effort to help it recover. ABR...
Flapjack Bear dies after severe case of pneumonia; other cubs at risk
FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747...
Major airlines suspend flights to Israel after massive attack by Hamas ignites heavy fighting
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
An attorney representing Siddall’s children filed a petition, accusing Hassler of falsifying...
Texas family sues files suit against man accused of taking over woman’s home after her disappearance