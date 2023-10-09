School Choice debate takes center stage ahead of third special session

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas state lawmakers will convene for a third special legislative session Monday at 1 p.m.

Of the several items on Governor Greg Abbotts agenda, School Choice is perhaps the most polarizing.

Abbott is all but forcing elected officials to approve the Education Savings Account program or ESA.

This measure would add taxpayer dollars to a student’s (kindergarten to 12th grade) specialized bank account to pay for their education—most likely private school tuition.

One side has argued that it diverts money from public schools that are already struggling.

“We are looking at schools that have been under-funded for years. They’re behind the national average. Our teachers are behind the national average in how they are paid and our schools are facing the issues of interrupted learning. So, at a time when our schools need even more resources, they’re struggling to get them.”

That’s what JoLisa Hoover, Teacher Specialist with “Raise Your Hand Texas” said.

Her organization advocates for public money to stay in public schools.

On the other side of the argument is Laura Colangelo, Executive Director of the Texas Private Schools Association.

She said, “This is money for a family to meet the educational needs of their child. So, it could be a public school. It could be a private school, but we are just trying to give them more options.”

It’s unclear how all of this will shake out.

Included in the failed version of the school choice package, a district that loses a student would still get a $10,000 allotment per year, but only for two years.

Meanwhile, the student would get $8,000 of taxpayer money deposited into his or her ESA.

During the regular session last Spring, there was talk of increasing that amount to $10,000 since the $8,000 would not be enough to cover tuition at most private schools.

There was also debate over who is eligible for this proposed ESA program.

Governor Abbott has said the state’s five-million students would have a choice.

Some argue it should only be for students currently enrolled in public school.

Others said it should be open to private school students as well.

At any rate, experts said this initiative comes at a price.

According to a recent House Select Committee report, Texas is projected to spend just over $93.6 Billion on public education during the next biennium.

The fiscal note attached to the previous school funding package cited about half-a-billion dollars to pay for this ESA program, one-point-five billion by 2028.

Teacher raises, increases in per-pupil spending, inflation costs, and money needed for government required safety measures could all be up for debate.

It’s worth noting, School Choice is a topic the governor has rallied support for, all year.

He has even threatened to continue to call special sessions until the measure is passed or let the voters decide.

