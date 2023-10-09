Advertise
Texas family sues files suit against man accused of taking over woman’s home after her disappearance

By KTRK
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) - A Liberty County family of a missing Texas woman is in a legal fight to get her home back from a man law enforcement suspect of killing her

The family’s attorney claims the documents, he used to take possession of the home, were forged.

Last month, a relative found Donald Hassler, a stranger and parolee, living inside Sheryl Siddall’s horseshoe lake estate home a place, they claim, she would never give up.

Liberty County Law Enforcement found blood and other evidence inside the house, leading them to believe Siddall had been killed there.

52-year-old Hassler was arrested on weapons charges, with additional charges including forgery filed soon.

An attorney representing Siddall’s children filed a petition, accusing Hassler of falsifying documents to take her home.

KTRK spoke with the notary whose signature and seal appear on those documents.

His logbooks show that on June 16, they actually did notarize a previous deed and power of attorney for Hassler.

He believed he then used those documents as a blueprint to allegedly forge the second set of documents later that month, laying claim to Siddall’s home.

The family’s attorney also claims he used an alias in that transaction.

“That would be very suspicious and that’s something a judge could use to overturn what appears to be a fraudulent conveyance,” said attorney Steve Shellist.

Siddall’s family’s attorney confirms that Hassler has been served their civil petition in jail, but that hasn’t responded to it.

Steve Shellis is not affiliated with the case, but said that’s probably in his best interest -- as anything he says in this civil case, could be used to convict him of additional criminal charges.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

