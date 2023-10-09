Texas woman accused of killing husband bond lowered

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KPRC) - A third attempt to lower the bond of Sarah Hartsfield, who is accused of murdering her husband, was successful after it was originally set to $4 million.

Her attorney says, however, that with the reduction to $2 million, it likely still is not low enough for this murder suspect to be a free woman.

Sarah Hartsfueld’s husband of less than a year, Joseph Hartsfield, died in January at a Baytown Hospital after what his family says was him stating that he was leaving her.

After a grand jury indicted her in his murder, details from her past including the shooting death of a fiancé riled self-defense but is now under investigation again and an alleged murder plot involving her third ex-husband’s new wife has come to light,

Friday, Oct. 6, the mother of four appeared in court with little to say. The judge lowered her bond to $2 million, higher than the $250,000 her attorney requested.

“I can’t find any other case where they’re sitting at seven figures on a murder case. I would not say she’s happy with that, but she has a positive mental attitude,” said James Reeves, attorney for Sarah Hartsfield.

Defense attorney James Reeves says the lesser amount is still too high.

“She does not have $2 million of assets to provide as collateral as most bondsmen will require,” said Reeves.

Prosecutors argued Hartsfield is a danger and doesn’t have solid ties to the county, adding that she’s playing games, causing a delay in her own trial, and can’t keep her story straight.

Reeves says she hasn’t been found guilty of anything.

“I don’t think it’s fair in the court of public opinion when you don’t know anything. We’re talking about a case that’s not a straightforward type of homicide case that we’re normally accustomed to,” said Reeves.

It could be months before there’s any public progress on this case. The trial is scheduled for May 2024, more than a year after Hartsfield’s arrest.

