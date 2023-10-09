Waco man accused of holding gun to woman’s head, slapping her multiple times

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Thomas Houdershelt has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after holding a gun to a woman’s head and slapping her multiple times, an affidavit states.

On Oct. 7, 2023, a deputy with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office was sent to 2967 Willow Grove Road on reports of a domestic disturbance.

While driving to the address, dispatch told the deputy that the man, later identified as Houdershelt, held a gun to a woman’s head and possibly still had the gun on him.

Once the deputy arrived on scene, he found Houdershelt sitting on a chair in a shed.

The affidavit says the deputy put Houdershelt in handcuffs and moved him to the patrol car.

Once in the car, the deputy asked Houdershelt where the gun was. Houdershelt initially denied having a gun, but eventually said he had a .38 caliber, the affidavit says.

Houdershelt told the deputy he did not have the gun on him, leading the deputy to search the shed for the weapon.

After not being able to find the gun in the shed, the deputy went inside the home and met with the woman to ask her what happened.

The woman told the deputy that after spending time with Houdershelt, she pulled out her phone. Houdershelt commented how the women can’t stay off her phone and poured beer on her, according to the affidavit.

The woman then claims Houdershelt picked up and threw the chair she was sitting in, causing her to fall to the ground, the affidavit states.

Houdershelt proceeds to throw the woman’s phone on the ground, causing it to break, according to the affidavit.

The woman told the deputy she took Houdershelt’s phone and hid it, knowing that she’d need it if she needed to call 911, the affidavit says.

After hiding his phone, the affidavit says Houdershelt slapped the woman across the face.

As she was walking back to the house, Houdershelt poured beer on the woman again, according to the affidavit.

The woman says she went inside her bedroom and locked the door to prevent Houdershelt from getting in.

While the woman was in the restroom, the affidavit says she heard Houdershelt enter the bedroom through a side door she forgot to lock.

The woman claims in the affidavit that Houdershelt then poured cheese puffs on her bed, poured beer on the bathroom counter and accused her of seeing someone else.

After all of this, the woman told Houdershelt she was done and asked why he was doing this to hurt her.

Houdershelt then pulled a gun out from behind him and held it to the woman’s head, telling the woman he would not hurt her, but he would like to kill her, the affidavit says.

After this Houdershelt slapped the women’s face again and pushed his hand into her face, making it feel like her nose was being broken, the affidavit states.

The woman told the deputy Houdershelt began to throwing stuff out of the vacuum, and the woman took the chance to use his phone she hid earlier to call 911, according to the affidavit.

In addition to the aggravated assault charge, Houdershelt has been charged with criminal mischief due to breaking the woman’s phone and had a forgery warrant.

He is being held in the McLennan County Jail on bonds totaling $20,500.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.