White pelicans splash down in Lake Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds of white pelicans on their way from the northwestern U.S. or Canada made a splashdown in Lake Waco this week while on their way to the Gulf Coast or Mexico.

Nora Schell, program coordinator at the Lake Waco Wetlands, said the large birds make pit stops at Lake Waco annually and sometimes stop over at the Wetlands and the Bosque and Brazos rivers. The Wetlands are dry this year, so the pelicans bypassed that area in favor of the larger lake, she said.

Depending on the weather and food supply, the pelicans normally stay for a few weeks before flying off to winter in Gulf Coast states or Mexico.

(Brian Boyd)

Brian Boyd, a talented wildlife photographer from Waco, captured shots of the white pelican migration at Lake Waco and shared his photos with KWTX. Boyd also is known for chronicling nesting pairs of bald eagles at their babies at the lake.

Brent Ortego, who retired from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department after 34 years as a wildlife diversity biologist, said the white pelicans are in the midst of their annual southward migration after leaving breeding grounds in southern Canada, the Dakotas, Utah, Montana, Wyoming and Idaho.

He said they winter along Gulf Coast states, Arizona and Mexico, stopping in large bodies of water, like Lake Waco, along the way. The birds, who weigh about 10 pounds, are about 62 inches in length and have a wingspan of about 108 inches, prefer fresh water sources as opposed to salt water and eat mostly non-game fish such as shad or mullet, Ortego said.

(Brian Boyd)

“They are there looking for food,” Ortego said. “White pelicans differ from brown pelicans in that they work as a team. They get in a scrimmage line, side by side, swimming and dipping their bills in the water, and they push the fish in front of them until they get them surrounded or cornered somewhere. Then they have a feeding frenzy of sorts.”

White pelicans are protected by federal law under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, an international treaty between the U.S., Canada and Mexico, Ortego said.

