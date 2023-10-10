Advertise
Affidavit: Waco man exposes himself to two underage victims, attempted to pull one into shed

Marcelino Coronado, 56,
Marcelino Coronado, 56,(McLennan County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Marcelino Coronado, 56, has been charged with two counts of indecency with a child, a third-degree felony, after two underage victims, reported he showed his private area to them, according to court documents.

The Waco Police Department became aware of Coronado after a report was made on July 14 of him exposing himself to the victims, who were 10- and 12-year-olds, at a residence at the 2900 block of North 15th Street.

According to the affidavit obtained by KWTX, the victims were at the residence in June 2023 with Coronado, who was fixing a go-kart, and the victims then left but came back hours later to see if it was fixed.

“The victims described that Coronado pull them into a room and exposed his penis to the victims,” said police in the affidavit.

Following this, in July 2023 one of the victim’s parents saw him talking to one of the minors and told him to leave their yard as “they were not comfortable with an adult stranger speaking with their child,” states the document.

Both victims would then report it to their parents who then reported it to the police.

During the forensic interview, both described how Coronado exposed himself and attempted to pull one of them into a room.

“The room was described as being in a shed-like structure. This is consistent with body camera footage the detective has seen wherein Coronado had trespassed from the residence,” said the detective.

According to the homeowner, Coronado used to live in the structure.

Coronado is currently being held at the McLennan County Jail with no bond set yet as of Oct. 10.

