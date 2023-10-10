Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Authorities investigating death of a woman who was in Killeen PD custody

(Source: MGN)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of a woman they had in custody.

On Oct. 9, officers with KPD arrested a 54-year-old woman and moved her to the Killeen Police Department Jail.

When staffers went to check on the woman, they noticed she was unresponsive.

KPD says officers immediately began performing life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

Paramedics moved the woman to Advent Health where she was later pronounced dead by the medical staff, according to police.

The Texas Rangers were notified of the incident and are leading the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Anderson is the head coach of the Midway football program
Midway head football coach placed on administrative leave
Terresa Gandy Ferguson
Austin woman whose body was found inside wrecked vehicle off I-35 died from gunshot wound, police say
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A Whitney High School player was ejected during the game after an on-field incident involving a...
UIL: Official who pulled helmet off Whitney football player’s head ‘removed from officiating’ pending investigation

Latest News

Court adjourns with no decision in TEA lawsuit
KWTX@4: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Talking to Family about a diagnosis. - 10.10.23
KWTX@4: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Talking to Family about a diagnosis. - 10.10.23
Camille's Tuesday Evening Fastcast
KWTX@4: The 6th Annual Steak Stein and Wine Festival happening Saturday, October 14th. - 10.10.23
KWTX@4: The 6th Annual Steak Stein and Wine Festival happening Saturday, October 14th. - 10.10.23