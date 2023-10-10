Bad weather? Not at all! Great weather? Yes, but in a few days

Central Texas’ weather has changed during the evening and overnight hours and you’ll probably notice that change right as you walk out the door this morning. Humidity has surged back in from the south and that’ll bring us a cooler but mostly cloudy day of weather today. Morning temperatures, thanks to extra humidity, are warmer but still nice as we’re starting out in the low-to-mid 60s. While we could see a bit of morning sunshine, clouds will quickly take over and it’ll generally be a dry day, but a stray few showers could bubble up this afternoon, tonight, or tomorrow near and east of I-35. Today’s cloudiness will actually help to keep temperatures down! We’ll only warm up into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Overnight lows will again only dip down into the mid-60s by daybreak Wednesday with afternoon high temperatures staying in the upper 70s Wednesday as the clouds hang around.

The cloudiness will hang around for the first part of Thursday, but gusty south winds will actually help to get rid of the clouds by Thursday afternoon. The extra sunshine will warm our temperatures back up into the mid-to-upper 80s. The increase in wind speeds Thursday, with south winds gusting to near 25 MPH, are in response to an approaching cold front that’ll swing through Friday. Timing of Friday’s front remains a bit uncertain, but it’s more likely than not that Friday’s front moves through during the morning hours. Morning lows Friday in the upper 60s will likely warm into the 70s, drop a touch as the front moves in, and then settle in the upper 70s and low 80s. Should the front hold off until the afternoon, which seems unlikely at this point, then high temperatures will likely warm into the low 90s with no drop in temperatures until the late part of the afternoon into the evening hours. Regardless of the timing of Friday’s front, it won’t bring us any rain and it’ll usher in highs in the 70s yet again this weekend!

