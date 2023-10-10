Advertise
Belton woman dies in Tuesday morning housefire as firefighters investigate cause

The Belton Fire Department received a call at 2:40 a.m. Oct. 10 in the 500 block of E. Avenue Q.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - An elderly Belton woman has died, while another person was able to escape a house fire Tuesday morning.

The Belton Fire Department received a call at 2:40 a.m. Oct. 10 in the 500 block of E. Avenue Q.

Firefighters arrived to flames in a back corner of the house and on the roof and were able to clear the scene by 6:07 a.m. An ambulance also arrived and the Temple Fire Department provided mutual assistance.

“The Fire Department is temporarily withholding the identity of the deceased woman to allow notification of next of kin, said Paul Romer, the City of Belton Director of Communications.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire, which appeared to start in the dining or kitchen area of the home.

Foul play is not suspected.

