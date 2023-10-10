Advertise
Central Texas woman set to appear on Wheel of Fortune

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman is set to appear on Wheel of Fortune this week.

Debra Molle is from China Spring and says she has been watching the show for years.

With help from her son, Debra shot an audition tape and eventually got the call to appear on the show.

Debra’s episode will air this Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

