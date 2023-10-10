Cloudy & warm until a fall front on Friday

Our next front won’t come with rain, but it will come with cooler temperatures just in time for the weekend. You’ve probably noticed the humidity building back in and we can literally see it with the cloud deck. The moisture comes from the tropics - two systems: one in the Gulf and Hurricane Lidia which is expected to make landfall along the Pacific Coast of Mexico tonight as a major hurricane. We are mainly seeing clouds from these systems but it could lead to a tiny rain chance tonight and/or tomorrow. Most will stay dry and if you are lucky enough to see rain, it won’t amount to much. Overnight lows will again only dip down into the mid-60s by daybreak Wednesday with afternoon high temperatures staying in the upper 70s Wednesday as the clouds hang around.

The cloudiness will hang around for the first part of Thursday, but gusty south winds will actually help to get rid of the clouds by Thursday afternoon. The extra sunshine will warm our temperatures back up into the mid-to-upper 80s. The increase in wind speeds Thursday, with south winds gusting to near 25 MPH, are in response to an approaching cold front that’ll swing through Friday. Timing of Friday’s front remains a bit uncertain, but it’s more likely than not that Friday’s front moves through during the morning hours. Morning lows Friday in the upper 60s will likely warm into the 70s, drop a touch as the front moves in, and then settle in the upper 70s and low 80s. Should the front hold off until the afternoon, which seems unlikely at this point, then high temperatures will likely warm into the low 90s with no drop in temperatures until the late part of the afternoon into the evening hours. Regardless of the timing of Friday’s front, it won’t bring us any rain and it’ll usher in highs in the 70s yet again this weekend!

