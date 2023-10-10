Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Court adjourns with no decision in TEA lawsuit

(.)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The court adjourned Tuesday with no decision made in the TEA lawsuit.

The defense will have until Friday, Oct. 13 to file an appeal to some of the language in the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs will have until the following Friday, Oct. 20 to file any of their appeals based on what comes from the defense.

The judge has until Oct. 20 to make a ruling in the case.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Anderson is the head coach of the Midway football program
Midway head football coach placed on administrative leave
Terresa Gandy Ferguson
Austin woman whose body was found inside wrecked vehicle off I-35 died from gunshot wound, police say
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A Whitney High School player was ejected during the game after an on-field incident involving a...
UIL: Official who pulled helmet off Whitney football player’s head ‘removed from officiating’ pending investigation

Latest News

KWTX@4: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Talking to Family about a diagnosis. - 10.10.23
KWTX@4: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Talking to Family about a diagnosis. - 10.10.23
Camille's Tuesday Evening Fastcast
KWTX@4: The 6th Annual Steak Stein and Wine Festival happening Saturday, October 14th. - 10.10.23
KWTX@4: The 6th Annual Steak Stein and Wine Festival happening Saturday, October 14th. - 10.10.23
Omarion Mayes
Gang member sentenced in April 2021 shooting death