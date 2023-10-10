Advertise
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says

America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the Women's Gymnastics event at the Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California, on Aug. 5, 1984.(AP Photo)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton is in the hospital “fighting for her life” against a “rare form of pneumonia,” according to her daughter.

Retton’s daughter, McKenna Lane Kelley, reported 55-year-old Retton has been in the ICU for about a week and is not able to breathe on her own.

She posted a photo of her mother to her Instagram story Tuesday and asked followers to donate to the family and continue to pray for Retton.

Retton won five medals at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and made history by becoming the first American woman to win gold in the individual all-around competition, according to Sports Illustrated.

