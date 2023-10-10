Gang member sentenced in April 2021 shooting death

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco gang member who shot and killed a rival gang member in April 2021 was sentenced to 40 years in prison Tuesday.

Omarion Mayes, 20, pleaded guilty to murder in the drive-by shooting death of 18-year-old Damon Morgan Jr., who was shot and killed on Lenox Street, near G.W. Carver Middle School in Waco.

Mayes also pleaded guilty in an unrelated aggravated robbery of a man in February 2022 while in the county jail, and 19th State District Judge Thomas West sentenced him to 20 years in prison in a plea agreement with the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.

Mayes will serve his sentences concurrently and will be given credit for the 867 days he has spent in the McLennan County Jail. He must earn credit for serving at least 20 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Mayes’ attorney, Phil Martinez, said his client decided to accept the plea offer “to get this all behind him.”

“There is no good outcome in this case,” Martinez said. “A family loses a loved one through a senseless death. Another family loses a loved one to the prison system.”

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens and Texas Anti-Gang Unit prosecutor Christi Hunting Horse said in a joint statement that another gang member has been taken off the streets of Waco, adding that 40 years in prison is a “sobering” number for a young person.

“Violence among our youth must be addressed head on by our community through more proactive measures,” they said. “However, those who continue to perpetuate gun violence will be prosecuted despite their age. Our office will continue to prepare these gang-related cases for trial and work hand-in-hand with law enforcement to help ensure our community is protected.”

Morgan’s mother angrily rebuked Mayes during a victim impact statement Tuesday. She said she hates him and hopes he dies in prison.

“You walk by me and my family and smile like it was cute that you killed my child, like you was God,” she said. “I hope that you don’t make it out of prison. I hope you take your last breath in prison and I hope your mother sees you taken out of that prison in a box. I hate you. You are a coward.”

She said her son had a child of his own on the way.

“But that was your intent, to see that he didn’t get to see his son. I hate you,” she said.

According to arrest records in the case, Waco police allege that Morgan and Vincent Snell are “known gang members who were carrying on a feud” through social media. Mayes also is identified as a gang member in arrest complaints.

Snell is also charged with murder in Morgan’s death. His trial is set for Nov. 13 in 19th State District Court. He also is charged in unrelated cases with engaging in organized criminal activity, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Snell remains jailed under bonds totaling $470,000.

Witnesses told Waco police investigators they saw Snell driving a gold Chevrolet Impala with a sunroof, with Mayes riding as his passenger. Snell saw Morgan in the 1000 block of Lenox Street, and Mayes stood up through the sunroof and started firing at Morgan, police alleged in arrest affidavits.

