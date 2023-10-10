Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Heart O’ Texas Fair offers new interactive experience to learn about farm, ranch and rodeo culture

By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart O’ Texas Fair offers many attractions, and, this year, the fair is offering a new ‘Rodeo 101 Stageshow′ experience to teach visitors about the farm, ranch and rodeo culture.

“We bring kids and adults in, we teach them about rodeo, about the different events, and about some equipment that is used, just the history of it.” Bryan Madden, who runs the attraction, said. “If you’re interested in the rodeo and love to come watch the sport, just learning some of the finer details about it.”

He is teaching people about the art of blacksmith with a section of the attraction, featuring tools and machines that help him with handcrafting anything for horse shoes to bottle openers out of steel.

“The thing about the blacksmith section is, one, it’s a lost art in today’s society, and, two, it gives people a look at how things are made by hand,” he said.

The attraction also gives visitors a hands-on experience of making a rope. People can make the rope using the tool that spins three strings together using a weight, hammer and wheeh l.

“It’s a process,” Madden said. “This is the same way they have been making it for hundreds of years.”

After the rope is braided, Madden cuts it, ties a knot and, just like cowboys use at the rodeo, he creates a cowboy trick rope to give to the person who made it.

Rodeo 101 also has a toy station that allows kids to play with heavy-duty ranch and rodeo toys. Madden said that the toys last for generations.

He said the Happy Toymaker Kids Corral station features toys made by Jerry Sams, a toymaker from Happy, Texas, that crafts heavy-duty ranch toys.

There is also a station that allows people to take pictures in a clown barrel next to a life-sized bull. A section of the attraction allows kids to ride on stick horses and act like they are in a rodeo arena.

“We love to teach people and inform them of everything that they are watching and seeing,” Madden said.

Rodeo 101 Stageshow is located in the tent next to the petting zoo in the heart of the fair grounds. You can find the exact location on the HOT Fair & Rodeo app. It is completely free and open when the fair gates are open which can also be found on the app.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Anderson is the head coach of the Midway football program
Midway head football coach placed on administrative leave
Terresa Gandy Ferguson
Austin woman whose body was found inside wrecked vehicle off I-35 died from gunshot wound, police say
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A Whitney High School player was ejected during the game after an on-field incident involving a...
UIL: Official who pulled helmet off Whitney football player’s head ‘removed from officiating’ pending investigation

Latest News

James Avery partners with Blue Bell with new charm
James Avery partners with Blue Bell with new charm
Gregory Summers (City of Waco photo)
Waco Fire Chief announces retirement after 41 years in fire service
Marcelino Coronado, 56,
Affidavit: Waco man exposes himself to two underage victims, attempted to pull one into shed
The Belton Fire Department received a call at 2:40 a.m. Oct. 10 in the 500 block of E. Avenue Q.
Belton woman dies in Tuesday morning housefire as firefighters investigate cause