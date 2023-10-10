Heart O’ Texas Fair offers new interactive experience to learn about farm, ranch and rodeo culture

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart O’ Texas Fair offers many attractions, and, this year, the fair is offering a new ‘Rodeo 101 Stageshow′ experience to teach visitors about the farm, ranch and rodeo culture.

“We bring kids and adults in, we teach them about rodeo, about the different events, and about some equipment that is used, just the history of it.” Bryan Madden, who runs the attraction, said. “If you’re interested in the rodeo and love to come watch the sport, just learning some of the finer details about it.”

He is teaching people about the art of blacksmith with a section of the attraction, featuring tools and machines that help him with handcrafting anything for horse shoes to bottle openers out of steel.

“The thing about the blacksmith section is, one, it’s a lost art in today’s society, and, two, it gives people a look at how things are made by hand,” he said.

The attraction also gives visitors a hands-on experience of making a rope. People can make the rope using the tool that spins three strings together using a weight, hammer and wheeh l.

“It’s a process,” Madden said. “This is the same way they have been making it for hundreds of years.”

After the rope is braided, Madden cuts it, ties a knot and, just like cowboys use at the rodeo, he creates a cowboy trick rope to give to the person who made it.

Rodeo 101 also has a toy station that allows kids to play with heavy-duty ranch and rodeo toys. Madden said that the toys last for generations.

He said the Happy Toymaker Kids Corral station features toys made by Jerry Sams, a toymaker from Happy, Texas, that crafts heavy-duty ranch toys.

There is also a station that allows people to take pictures in a clown barrel next to a life-sized bull. A section of the attraction allows kids to ride on stick horses and act like they are in a rodeo arena.

“We love to teach people and inform them of everything that they are watching and seeing,” Madden said.

Rodeo 101 Stageshow is located in the tent next to the petting zoo in the heart of the fair grounds. You can find the exact location on the HOT Fair & Rodeo app. It is completely free and open when the fair gates are open which can also be found on the app.

